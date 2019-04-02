Numerica opens space office in Colorado Springs

FORT COLLINS — Numerica Corp., which was founded in Loveland by a Colorado State University applied mathematics professor and is now based in Fort Collins, has opened a new office in Colorado Springs. The new office is in a national epicenter for aerospace and defense and is located at 5475 Tech Center Drive.

The office primarily will house the company’s growing Space Situational Awareness team and serve as a primary connection point with Colorado Springs-based customers.

Numerica creates solutions to the most pressing and complex technical challenges faced by air and missile defense, space situational awareness, and law enforcement customers. The expansion into Colorado Springs supports the recent launch of the SSA team’s commercial product line that includes data being collected from its global telescope network and processed in real-time to help inform operator action.

“We’re excited to open the Colorado Springs office and solidify our standing as a leader in the air and missile defense as well as space situational awareness industries,” Jeff Poore, Numerica president, said in a written statement. “This new location will allow us to better serve our customers through commercial space tracking capabilities.”

Leading Colorado Springs operations are Todd Brost and Jeff Sherk, both retired U.S. Air Force colonels with almost 30 years of experience leading operations, acquisition, research and development, and test and evaluation of Air Force space programs.

With more than 29 years of experience in Air Force space operations, test acquisition, intelligence and war-planning, Brost was the first director of the National Space Defense Center and will serve as the SSA team’s director of special programs.

Sherk, whose career in the Air Force focused on space superiority, directed energy, hypersonic and missile defense programs, was hired as the SSA team’s director of strategic programs.

With their career backgrounds and in-depth knowledge of the industry, Brost and Sherk will lead business-development efforts and support customer engagement.

“Colorado Springs is home to Air Force Space Command Headquarters, the National Space Defense Center, the Defense Innovation Unit, and many other existing and potential customers,” Jeff Aristoff, Numerica vice president, said. “Our new location will enable focused collaboration and facilitate the transition of innovative solutions with our key customers. Our growth has been accelerating over the past few years and with a strategic expansion into Colorado Springs, we expect to see this trend continue.”