CSU students win construction-management contest

FORT COLLINS — A team made up of members of Colorado State University’s Associated Builders and Contractors Student Chapter took home first place in the annual Construction Management Competition at the ABC Convention 2019 held last week in California.

The contest featured 21 four-person teams from colleges around the country.

The CSU competition team members were Jack Jambor, Sean Furst, Chris Martin, Wade Sousa and Zac Frazier. They were accompanied by faculty advisor Jon Elliott as well as Mike Menke Ty Eberhardt, liaisons with FCI Constructors, Inc.

The teams “were assigned to complete the same construction management project over two days, received awards in five categories at the Careers in Construction Awards ceremony at the convention’s conclusion,” according to an ABC Rocky Mountain Chapter news release. “They were judged on project management, safety, quality control, estimating and presentation skills.”

The CSU team won first place in the overall competition, first place in project management and scheduling, first place in quality control and second place in safety.