Arc Thrift Store opening Longmont location

LONGMONT — Arc Thrift Store, a chain of shops with 29 Colorado locations, will open a new Longmont store Thursday.

The stores provide employment opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and proceeds from sales support advocacy group Arc Chapters.

A ribbon cutting at the 2151 Main St. store in Longmont is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Certain items will be on sale all day after the ceremony.

The store will stock a variety of goods including clothing, jewelry, shoes, outerwear, books, home décor, appliances, kitchen items, toys and furniture.