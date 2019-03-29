Local credit unions win CUNA marketing awards

BOULDER and FORT COLLINS — Credit unions with major presence in Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado were recently recognized for their marketing efforts by a national industry group.

Elevations Credit Union, Canvas Credit Union and Bellco Credit Union are winners of Credit Union National Association’s Marketing and Business Development Council’s Diamond Award.

Canvas was recognized in the Brand Awareness category for the credit union’s “Go Live” campaign.

Elevations won two Diamond Awards, one in the Content Marketing category and the other in the Social Media category.

Bellco won in the Video (Non-Commercial) – Single category for a Bellco Digital Banking video.

“These credit unions represent the best and brightest in marketing and business development,” Amy McGraw, CUNA’s Diamond Awards committee chair, said in a prepared statement. “Their inventive, passionate and exciting initiatives inspire us to take chances, be bold and try new and untested approaches.”

Winners of the Diamond Awards were recognized earlier this month at CUNA’s annual conference in Las Vegas.