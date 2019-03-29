Brewery to replace burger bar in Greeley

GREELEY — A burger bar in downtown Greeley has closed and the owners are planning to open the city’s eighth brewery.
The Greeley Tribune reported that the Stuft Burger Bar closed Saturday. The owners will open a brewery called Lonesome Buck this spring on Ninth Street.
The new brewery will keep 10 beers on tap, the owner said. It does not plan to sell beer other than at the brewery location.
