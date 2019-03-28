Colorado companies win at Denver International Spirits Competition

Twenty-two Colorado distilleries were winners at the Denver International Spirits Competition, which took place March 9 and 10.

The event was hosted by Wine Country Networks Inc., publishers of Wine Country International Magazine. The competition was double-blind, based on a 100-point score and judged fairly based on price category.

Local winners included:

12 Point Distillery (Lafayette) – Gold for On Point Distillery Amaretto and Silver for On Point Distillery Kona Liqueur

Dry Land Distillers (Longmont) – Bronze for its Colorado Antero Wheat Whiskey and Silver for its Pure Cane Rum

Elwood Distilling Co. (Boulder) – Silver for its Single Malt Whiskey

Feisty Spirits (Fort Collins) – Silver for Wild Thing Beer Barreled and Gold for Rockit Rye

Tower 56 Distilling (Greeley) – Silver for its Tower 56 Gin, Gold for Tower 56 Bourbon, Gold for Tower 56 Almondretto and Gold for Tower 56 Coffee Spirit

Vapor Distillery (Boulder) – Gold for Boulder American Single Malt Whiskey – Peated, Silver for Boulder Bourbon and Gold for Boulder American Single Malt Whiskey – American Oak

Other Colorado winners include Artek Beverage in Centennial; Axe and the Oak Distillery in Colorado Springs; Breckenridge Distillery in Breckenridge; Broken Arrow Spirits in Centennial; Denver Distillery in Denver; Distillery 291 in Colorado Springs; Hogback Distillery in Wheat Ridge; Idlewild Spirits & Distillery in Winter Park; Ironton Distillery in Denver; Lee Spirits Co. in Colorado Springs; Locke + Co. Distilling in Aurora; Marble Distilling Co. in Carbondale; Mystic Mountain Distillery in Larkspur; Mythology Distillery in Denver; Storm King Distilling Co. in Montrose and Tall Fello in Glenwood Springs.