ArcherDX partners with University of College London

BOULDER — ArcherDX Inc., a molecular technology company developing solutions to advance the application of personalized genomic medicine, has entered into a research partnership with the University of College London and the Francis Crick Institute.

The two organizations will use ArcherDX’s proprietary technology to detect evidence of disease recurrence in lung cancer patients from cell-free circulating tumor DNA. The research is part of a clinical study called TRACERx, or Tracking Lung Cancer Evolution through Treatment Rx.

“As we expand upon and progress our research, exploring lung cancer in an unprecedented level of detail, this collaboration with ArcherDX will help toward achieving our goal of a more personalised approach to developing cancer treatments,” Professor Charles Swanton, M.D., lead researcher for the TRACERx study, said in a prepared statement.

Financial terms of the collaboration are not being disclosed.

“We are thrilled to be working with Professor Charles Swanton and UCL, and TRACERx investigators,” Josh Stahl, executive vice president and chief scientific officer of ArcherDX, said in a prepared statement. “This collaboration aligns closely with ArcherDX’s mission to expand access and adoption of personalized medicine in oncology.”

He added that ArcherDX has been developing technology for these exact purposes.

“We’ve spent the last five years developing and continually evolving our technology for complex and groundbreaking applications like those being studied in the TRACERx study,” he said. “We are especially pleased to be a part of this study as it has the potential to fundamentally transform patient care in early stage lung cancer.”