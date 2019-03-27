New restaurant concept coming to Longmont

LONGMONT — The owners of The Roost and Jefe’s, two Longmont restaurants, have created a new fast casual concept, Smokin’ Bowls.

Sean and Rebecca Gafner are opening Smokin’ Bowls at 449 Main Street in downtown Longmont on April 25. The restaurant hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

The restaurant will feature bowls made with fresh and local ingredients, such as an Hawaiian Ahi Poke Bowl and the Smoked Brisket BBQ Bowl.

The quick dining restaurant will also feature local beer.

As with the Gafners’ other restaurants, 10 percent of profits will go directly to nonprofit organizations. Smokin’ Bowls will also not have single-use plastics and will be run on an energy-efficient system.