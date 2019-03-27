Daryl Davis to speak about race in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — The Rotary Clubs of Fort Collins will host Daryl Davis, a speaker who specializes in improving race relations in the United States, at a special event Tuesday, April 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Colorado State University Lory Student Center.

Davis is an author and musician. His presentation is part of Rotary’s peace initiative speaker series.

Davis has dived into race issues headfirst by setting up meetings with Ku Klux Klan leaders and attending rallies with the intent of changing hearts and convincing members to renounce their racist beliefs.

In addition to his direct approach of tackling racial issues, Davis is an accomplished blues, rock ‘n’ roll, country and jazz musician, performing regularly with his own Daryl Davis Band. He has worked with musical icons such as Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley’s Jordanaires and Sam Moore, among others. He stars in his own documentary, “Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America,” as well as appearing in the upcoming documentary, “American Times.”

Davis’s life experiences are chronicled in his book, “Klan-Destine Relationships.”

Tickets may be purchased online at https://peace.eventbrite.com or at the door for $10 for students and $15 for the general public.