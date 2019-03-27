ColdQuanta appoints new CEO

BOULDER — ColdQuanta Inc., a leading developer of ultracold-atom technology, has appointed a new president and CEO.

Robert “Bo” Ewald was appointed by ColdQuanta’s board of directors. Ewald was previously president of supercomputing company Cray Research, CEO of Silicon Graphics and president of quantum computing company D-Wave International.

“We are just now coming to the end of the beginning of quantum technology; it is time to accelerate the productization of quantum-enabled instruments and systems,” Ewald said in a prepared statement.

He added that governments around the world, academic and industry experts have recognized the economic and national security potential of quantum technology.

ColdQuanta was established in 2007 as a manufacturer of quantum components and instruments to address a broad spectrum of markets. That includes applications such as quantum-based timekeeping, navigation and radio-frequency field sensing, as well as quantum communications, computing and simulation. The company recently completed a $6.75 million seed funding round for turnkey quantum products and technologies.

“With our expertise in cold-atom quantum devices and systems, ColdQuanta is uniquely positioned to deliver commercial technologies to customers looking for quantum capabilities in sensing, navigation, computing and communication,” Ewald said.

Ewald’s predecessor, company founder Dana Anderson, will return to his role as chief technology officer.

“The growing industry and government recognition of the importance of quantum science and technology gives impetus for the company to focus on quantum-enabling our partners and customers,” Anderson said in a prepared statement. “With his experience at Cray, SGI and D-Wave, Bo has successfully navigated companies through the bleeding edge of technology several times before. I am thrilled to have Bo take ColdQuanta’s helm.”