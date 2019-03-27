Carbonite closes on Webroot acquisition

BROOMFIELD and BOSTON — Carbonite Inc. (Nasdaq: CARB) has closed on its acquisition of Webroot Inc.

Carbonite is a Boston-based cloud-based data protection provider. Broomfield-based Webroot uses artificial intelligence to protect companies and individuals against cyber threats. The two companies together will combine cloud-based backup and data recovery with cloud-based cybersecurity to provide more thorough endpoint protection.

Webroot was purchased for $618.5 million in cash. The Webroot business unit will be led by John Post, formerly its chief financial officer, as senior vice president and general manager.

“Webroot and Carbonite share a common vision to empower small and mid-sized businesses with next generation solutions purpose-built for their unique needs,” Post said in a prepared statement. “I’m confident we will build on the momentum of Carbonite and Webroot’s cloud-based approach to protecting endpoint data as we aim to deliver strong results for customers and partners.”

Post will report directly to Mohamad Ali, president and CEO of Carbonite.

“The combination of these two companies creates a unique and powerful data protection and cybersecurity solution for our customers and partners,” Ali said in a statement. “We are thrilled to officially welcome Webroot to the Carbonite family and look forward to delivering positive results together.”