PopSockets, OtterBox collaboration product hits stores

FORT COLLINS and BOULDER — OtterBox and PopSockets, two of the biggest names in cell phone accessories — both of which are also headquartered in Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley — have joined forces to launch a new accessory that integrates elements from each companies’ products.

The Otter + Pop product line, which is now available online and in select retailers, features Fort Collins-based OtterBox’s case designs with the addition of swappable PopTops from Boulder-based PopSockets on the back of the case.

“Otter + Pop collection brings in a fresh take on two innovative products,” OtterBox CEO Jim Parke said in a prepared statement. “With added colors and graphics, you have even more ways to express yourself.”