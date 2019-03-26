New 246-lot residential development planned in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — A roughly 57-acre property on Timberline Road in Fort Collins could become the site of a new 246-unit residential housing development, according to plans recently filed with the city by local developer JD Padilla.

Plans call for the construction of single-family and two-family units on the vacant site adjacent to Bacon Elementary School.

“The property will be served by a public street connection from the Hansen property to the north and the extension of both Zephyr Road and Rosen Drive to the south and east,” planning documents show. “The majority of internal streets will be public. There will be on-street sidewalks and numerous trail connections to open space, the future park and adjacent neighborhoods.”

The developer is scheduled to meet with Fort Collins planning staff for preliminary design review later this week.