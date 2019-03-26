Broomfield named one of nation’s healthiest counties

BROOMFIELD — Broomfield County is the fifth healthiest county in the country, according to the recently released 2019 Healthiest Communities Rankings compiled by Aetna and U.S. News and World Report.

“Broomfield offers a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, with dozens of parks, more than 250 walking and biking trails, and thousands of acres of open space,” the report noted.

Boulder and Larimer counties also performed well in the report, ranking the 20th and 34th healthiest counties in the nation. Weld County was ranked in the 486th spot.

The study evaluated more than 3,000 counties across 81 health-related metrics in 10 categories, from education and population health to infrastructure and environment, the report said.

“Through the Healthiest Communities initiative, U.S. News expands on three decades of expertise in measuring health care quality to assess how social determinants affect community health,” U.S. News chairman Eric Gertler said in a prepared statement. “Our second-year endeavor with the Aetna Foundation combines high-quality data with the power of journalism to engage communities about where they can improve and how they can learn from each other.”