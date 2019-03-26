Arryved looks to raise $5 million in capital

BOULDER — Arryved Inc., a company that specializes in point-of-sale technology for breweries, is looking to raise $5 million.
The Boulder-based company has raised nearly $4.8 million, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22. The company is raising funds through an equity offering, and the date of first sale was March 4. Arryved did not return a request for more information.
Arryved makes point-of-sale services catered to breweries, food trucks and festivals. They designed a system that favored customer mobility and allowed customers to add to their tab no matter where they are in the location.
