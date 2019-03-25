Old Town Media doubles its Fort Collins office space

FORT COLLINS — Growing Fort Collins marketing and design agency Old Town Media recently took over the top floor in its 400 Remington St. headquarters, doubling the company’s office space.
Old Town Media now has 4,300 square feet of office space.
Sponsored Content
Demystifying Your Balance Sheet - For Business Owners
Tap into your company’s potential by taking some of the mystery out of your balance sheet. At Elevations Credit Union, helping our business members optimize their financial performance is exactly what we do.
The company also recently added employees and now has a 12-person workforce.
“With its recent staff and office expansion, OTM now provides photography and videography to all clients, accompanied by a professional photo and video studio,” according to a company news release.
FORT COLLINS — Growing Fort Collins marketing and design agency Old Town Media recently took over the top floor in its 400 Remington St. headquarters, doubling the company’s office space.
Old Town Media now has 4,300 square feet of office space.
Sponsored Content
Demystifying Your Balance Sheet - For Business Owners
Tap into your company’s potential by taking some of the mystery out of your balance sheet. At Elevations Credit Union, helping our business members optimize their financial performance is exactly what we do.
The company also recently added employees and now has a 12-person workforce.
“With its recent staff and office expansion, OTM now provides photography and videography to all clients, accompanied by a professional photo and video studio,” according to a company news release.
…