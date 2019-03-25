Old Town Media doubles its Fort Collins office space

FORT COLLINS — Growing Fort Collins marketing and design agency Old Town Media recently took over the top floor in its 400 Remington St. headquarters, doubling the company’s office space.

Old Town Media now has 4,300 square feet of office space.

The company also recently added employees and now has a 12-person workforce.

“With its recent staff and office expansion, OTM now provides photography and videography to all clients, accompanied by a professional photo and video studio,” according to a company news release.