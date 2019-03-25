King Soopers, union reach tentative agreement to avoid strike

DENVER — King Soopers and the trade union that represents 12,000 of the grocery chain’s workers in Colorado have struck a deal on a new labor contract.

The agreement, hammered out Saturday and Sunday during marathon negotiating sessions in Denver, came a little more than a week after members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 voted to authorize a labor strike. The two sides disagreed on issues such as overtime, leave, sick time and scheduling.

“King Soopers/City Market and UFCW Local 7 have reached a tentative agreement,” according to a statement released Monday morning by a King Soopers spokesperson. “This is good news for our associates, customers and communities.”

According to information released Monday by UFCW Local 7, the agreement includes wage increases, more vacation time for senior employees, better health-care benefits and additional leave.

Union members must now vote to approve the contract. As of Monday afternoon, dates and venues for that vote had yet to be determined.