Zavvie offers tool to compare offers from ‘iBuyers’

BOULDER – Zavvie, a real estate technology company, has launched a new tool to help customers make more money.

Offer Optimizer is a tool that can compare offers from iBuyers, a new breed of company that makes cash instant offers for homes. Leading iBuyers include Offerpad, Opendoor, Zillow Offers and Redfin Now.

For people seeking speed and convenience, iBuyers are delivering on desire for instant gratification. Instant offers represented 0.2 percent of all home sales in 2018 — about 12,700 homes — but is quickly growing.

The Offer Optimizer tool from Boulder-based Zavvie uses hyperlocalized iBuyer data to simplify the comparison process. It compares all offers and options and presents three key insights: what it looks like to sell to a national iBuyer, a local iBuyer and on the open market.

“Zavvie designed Offer Optimizer to provide a near-instant, data-driven answer to the questions: ‘What can I get for my house right now? What are my options?’,” Lane Hornung, co-founder and CEO, said in a prepared statement.

Offer Optimizer is currently available in all major metro areas where there is instant offer activity.

The tool has a detailed breakdown of the various costs and fees, which can vary amongst iBuyers, as well as the time frame for the sale to be completed. The technology behind the tool uses calculations based on actual transactional sales data specific to the local markets where iBuyer companies operate. It can tell a seller in a given market what percentage of homes are eligible for instant offer and the likelihood of closing if an offer is accepted.

Zavvie has also partnered with local companies that make instant offers, such as 8z Real Estate in the greater Denver area. Zavvie Offer Optimizer is available to sellers in 21 major metropolitan markets, including Denver, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Birmingham, Charlotte, Houston and other U.S. cities.