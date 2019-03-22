WeldWerks announces charitable foundation

GREELEY — WeldWerks Brewing Co. has formed a new foundation in order to disburse $40,000 to local charities.

The WeldWerks Community Foundation was created after the company raised the funds at its first WeldWerks Invitational Festival in June 2018. The foundation will be used to disburse these funds as well as for future philanthropic efforts.

The following organizations will be funded from the $40,000 raised:

Immigrant & Refugee Center of Northern Colorado.

Greeley Center for Independence.

Greeley Transitional House.

United Way of Weld County.

A Woman’s Place Inc.

The second WeldWerks Invitational is planned for June 22.