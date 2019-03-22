Pilgrim’s Pride names new CEO

GREELEY — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC), a Greeley-based poultry production giant, has named Jayson Penn its new CEO.

Penn, currently Pilgrim’s USA president, will take over from retiring CEO Bill Lovette, who will remain available for strategic advisory services through July 2020, according to a company news release.

Lovette has served as Pilgrim’s CEO since 2011. Penn also joined the company that year and has held roles such as senior vice president of the commercial business group and executive vice president of sales and operations.

“I am humbled that the board has given me the opportunity to serve as Pilgrim’s CEO,” Penn said in a prepared statement. “Pilgrim’s has been on a remarkable journey of growth, building a strong culture of empowerment and providing our customers and consumers with high quality, innovative solutions that allow them to thrive. We are a global team of more than 52,000, unified in mission and purpose, and I am excited to help guide our team in the next steps of our journey.”