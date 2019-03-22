Boulder’s Bond Pets recognized by Purina

BOULDER — Bond Pets, a Boulder-based pet food startup that makes food out of animal proteins rather than meat, was included in Purina’s Pet Care Innovation Prize Class of 2019 .

The company was one of five pet-focus startups to participate in a pitch contest held earlier this week during the Global Pet Expo in Orlando.

“The Pet Care Innovation Prize is a collaborative effort of Purina’s 9 Square Ventures division with investing leaders, Active Capital, to support and connect with early stage pet care startups addressing pet and pet owner needs in the areas of pet health and wellness, services, technology, nutrition and emerging innovations,” according to a Purina news release.

While Bond Pets did not win the pitch competition grand prize — that honor went to Chicago-based firm Guardian Vets — the company was awarded $10,000, the release said.