Vail Resorts board member to step down

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) board of directors member Roland Hernandez plans to resign from his position when his current term is over later this year.

Hernandez has been on the board since December 2002. His decision to step down “was due to his desire to focus his time on other priorities, including additional board-level responsibilities that he has taken on for another company, and was not due to any disagreement with the [Vail] relating to its operations, policies or practices,” according to a Vail Resorts news release.

Vail will begin searching for a replacement director immediately, the release said.