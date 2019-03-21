TextUs to open its first European offices

BOULDER — TextUs Services Inc., a company that makes software that integrates text messaging for businesses, has expanded internationally with the opening of an office in Krakow, Poland.

Boulder-based TextUs is a platform that helps customers and businesses engage in real-time. Instead of cold calls, voicemails or emails, businesses can use it to text customers, which is shown to boost engagement.

The TextUs software allows employees to text from their computers; build texting into a CRM, or customer-relationship management, workflow; test text templates with A/B testing as well as track response rates.

The new offices will be in Diamante Plaza and managed by Jacek Kilian, who was global account manager of the year from 2015 to 2018 while at Bullhorn, a CRM company.

“TextUs Europe is an exciting adventure for us,” TextUs CEO Ted Guggenheim said in a prepared statement. “We’ve had such fantastic success in the United States, and we’re extremely excited to move into new territories in Europe. We look forward to working with our new partners to bring the next wave of real-time communications to European customers.”