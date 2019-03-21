SurveyGizmo taps new marketing chief

BOULDER — SurveyGizmo, a Boulder-based survey and insights software firm, has named Chris Benham the company’s new chief marketing officer.
Most recently Benham was chief marketing officer for Yellowfin BI, an Australian business-intelligence software company. He has also worked for Symantec, Avast, and Webroot, according to a SurveyGizmo news release.
“It’s always easier to build great brands when you start with great products,” Benham said in a prepared statement. “SurveyGizmo software is highly differentiated, award winning and trusted by our customers to deliver more than 7 million responses every week to answer critical business questions. That’s a story any marketer would be thrilled to promote.”
