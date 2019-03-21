Greeley to offer free irrigation, indoor water audits

GREELEY — Staff with Greeley’s Water Conservation Program, which provides free water audits to city residences and business to help save water, lower bills and improve efficiency, is currently accepting appointments for July, August and September.

According to a city news release, a water auditor will “provide a visual inspection of each zone to identify problems, tests that measure how and how much water is applied, a water pressure check and adjustment recommendation, a custom watering schedule derived from the tests performed, information about your lawn’s seasonal needs for water.”

Residents can call 970-336-4228 to schedule a water audit.