Cannabis price index up for January 2019

BOULDER — The Cannabis Price Index — a benchmark of retail sales of cannabis products across legalized markets calculated by BDS Analytics — is at 103.14 for January 2019, a 3.1 percent increase in average retail selling prices compared to the previous January. The index uses January 2018 sales as a baseline at 100.

In January, legal cannabis sales at dispensaries across Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington reached a combined $520.2 million, a 31.4 percent increase from the prior January.

Sales are down 7 percent from the prior month while cannabis prices increased 1.7 percent month-over-month.

Sales across all market segments — ingestibles, topicals, pre-rolled, flower, vape, and non-vape concentrates — have increased year-over-year but decreased month-over-month. The segment with the most total sales was flower, at $165 million, followed by vape at $113 million.

Retail prices increased year-over-year for ingestibles (112.37 compared to 100), topicals (114.93 compared to 100) and pre-rolled (108.82 compared to 100). Prices decreased for flower (87.35 compared to 100), vape (96.35 compared to 100) and non-vape concentrates (91.09 compared to 100).