Boulder’s Lazy Dog building on the market for $9M

BOULDER — The Pearl Street building that’s home to Boulder’s Lazy Dog Bar & Grill is on the market.

The asking price for the two-story 12,300-square-foot property at 1346 Pearl St. is $9 million, according to a sales brochure from Market Real Estate. Market’s Todd Walsh and Heidi Schamber are listed as the brokers.

The building features a rooftop deck and four bars. The $9 million asking price includes a full liquor license.

The building sale is not expected to affect operations at Lazy Dog, which has been at that Pearl Street location since 2004. The bar is owned by Steve Ross.

Pearl Partners LLC, headed by Ross, bought the building in 2008 for $2.5 million, according to Boulder County public records.