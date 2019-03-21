Adams County officials approve oil, gas moratorium

BRIGHTON — A moratorium stopping new oil and gas drilling permits was approved unanimously Wednesday by Adams County commissioners.
The move came amid concerns that oil and gas operates will rush to submit permits before state lawmakers pass a bill that would transform how the industry is regulated in Colorado, according to a Denver Post report.
The moratorium, which could stay in place for as long as six months, is effective immediately.
