Sandoz to lay off more employees this summer

BROOMFIELD — Sandoz Inc. has announced its latest wave of layoffs, which will impact 56 employees.

The company announced its plans to close its location at 2555 West Midway Blvd. and the first layoffs happened in April 2018.

The latest round of layoffs will take place between May 18 and June 1 and go through July. Affected positions, which include production technicians and manager of packaging operations, were notified on March 19. The company filed a letter announcing the layoffs to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on March 18.

The first round of layoffs took place in April 2018 and impacted 65 employees. Another round, announced in November, took place in January and February of this year and affected 24 employees. In February, Sandoz said 116 employees would be laid off, taking place in April and May.

Sandoz said the layoffs will be completed upon the permanent closure of its facility by the end of 2019.

In 2017, the parent company of Sandoz — Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis — announced it was closing the Broomfield location and ceasing operations.