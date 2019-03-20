Kokopelli unveils new whitewater raft

BOULDER — Kokopelli Packraft, an outdoors startup specializing in boats that can be packed up and inflated, is launching a new whitewater-ready raft.

The Recon is whitewater-specific, self-bailing and weighs only 18 pounds. While most packrafts are made with coated nylon and Kevlar reinforcements in stress zones, the Recon is made from PVC, a more durable material.

“It’s the same stuff commercial rafts are built from, just a tick thinner,” said Zach Patterson, accounts manager at Kokopelli, in a statement. “This is our most bomber boat and the toughest packraft in the world.”

The Recon is designed for Class II to Class IV whitewater and includes thigh straps and an adjustable backband. It can support 300 pounds but packs down to 16 by 12 inches.

The Recon retails for $900.

Kokopelli has several other designs of packrafts. The Nirvana is another self-bailing design, while the Rogue-lite is ideal for backcountry river crossings and lake fishing. Kokopelli currently offers eight different varieties of packrafts on its website.