Hub International acquires Lafayette’s RiteHealth

LAFAYETTE — RiteHealth Solutions Inc., a Lafayette boutique insurance brokerage and benefits services firm owned and operated by Rachel Zeman, was recently acquired by Chicago-based insurance brokerage Hub International Ltd.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tricia Hemsky, Hub’s executive vice president of employee benefits practice, said when Hub looks at buying a company it first considers talent and geography.

“We are looking for firms with talent that can really add dimensions to what Hub offers,” she said.

Zeman will join Hub as a senior employee benefits consultant. Three other RiteHealth employees will also come aboard.

“We are really excited to have her and the team of professionals she’s put together,” Hemsky said.

Hub has existing Northern Colorado operations in Loveland as well as offices in Denver, Pueblo, Grand Junction and Colorado Springs.

“We really pride ourselves on being local,” Hemsky said. “The issues and challenges that face employers aren’t the same in Grand Junction as they are in Denver. We want to make sure that folks are living and working in the areas where our clients are.”

The new Lafayette office helps Hub fill a gap between Northern Colorado and the Denver metro area.

“We think that the Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette area is a great center of innovation and there is a lot of development going on there,” Hemsky said. “We definitely wanted to be a part of that.”

Hemsky said Hub is continuing to expand its footprint and did not rule out the possibility of additional acquisitions in Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley.