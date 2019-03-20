Fort Collins storage facility sold for $10.45M

FORT COLLINS — South College Self Storage at 137 Skyway Drive in Fort Collins recently sold for $10.45 million, Larimer County public records show.

The buyer was Storage Star LLC, an affiliate of California real estate investment firm FollettUSA. The seller was self-storage developer GYS Development LLC.

The newly opened 105,300-square-foot facility has storage 708 units, according to a GYS news release.

“GYS Development LLC creates best-in-market self-storage projects that attract industry-leading buyers. Storage Star/FollettUSA is the type of superior owner/operator that appreciates the value that was generated at the South College site in Fort Collins and they will continue to increase the asset value with their strong operating platform,” Brandon Grebe of GYS Development said in a prepared statement.