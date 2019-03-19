Team ProMark moves from Longmont to Texas

NORTH FORT WORTH — Team ProMark, a sports merchandise company formerly headquartered in Longmont, has moved its headquarters and fulfillment facility to North Fort Worth, Texas.

The company has leased a 24,506 square feet of office and warehouse space in Texas, according to a Dallas Morning News report.

Team ProMark, which sells licensed gear from major colleges and professional sports leagues including the National Football League and Major League Baseball, had been headquartered in offices on Valley Drive in the eastern portion of Longmont.

Dallas-based Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented Team ProMark in the new lease, the Morning News reported.