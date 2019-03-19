Pinnacle Agriculture joins ResponsibleAg Certification Program

LOVELAND — Pinnacle Agriculture Distribution Inc., a Loveland-headquartered chain of agricultural-supply retailers, is now part of the ResponsibleAg Certification Program.

The program “provides a voluntary comprehensive assessment of agricultural facilities that store and handle farm input supplies such as fertilizer, crop protection products and seed,” according to a Pinnacle news release. “Certification requires that a facility meet stringent regulatory-based criteria, implement industry-leading safety and security measures, and uphold facility safety.”

Seven of Pinnacle’s retail locations are certified, and another 60 are expected to be certified by the end of the year, the release said.

“By joining ResponsibleAg we are continuing our commitment to our employees, our farmers and communities in which we operate to safely providing superior products and services and agronomic solutions,” Pinnacle CEO Rob Marchbank said in a prepared statement. “I am incredibly proud of the dedication our employees, in partnership with our Safety team, for gaining these certifications. This is another strong example of taking care of our employees as well as a recognition of their efforts and dedication to the protection of our employees, the community and the environment.”