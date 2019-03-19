Parcel near Northern Colorado Regional Airport sold

LOVELAND — A nearly 69,000-square-foot property in an industrial area adjacent to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland recently sold for $600,000.

The seller, according to Larimer County public records, of the 6345 Rockwell Drive property was Loveland’s AmeriDrug Laboratories Inc. The buyer was St. Louis Real Estate Holdings LLC, a firm also registered to an address in Loveland.

Bill Reilly, a senior advisor with SVN Denver, represented the seller.