Parcel near Northern Colorado Regional Airport sold

LOVELAND — A nearly 69,000-square-foot property in an industrial area adjacent to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland recently sold for $600,000.
The seller, according to Larimer County public records, of the 6345 Rockwell Drive property was Loveland’s AmeriDrug Laboratories Inc. The buyer was St. Louis Real Estate Holdings LLC, a firm also registered to an address in Loveland.
Sponsored Content
Demystifying Your Balance Sheet - For Business Owners
Tap into your company’s potential by taking some of the mystery out of your balance sheet. At Elevations Credit Union, helping our business members optimize their financial performance is exactly what we do.
Bill Reilly, a senior advisor with SVN Denver, represented the seller.
LOVELAND — A nearly 69,000-square-foot property in an industrial area adjacent to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland recently sold for $600,000.
The seller, according to Larimer County public records, of the 6345 Rockwell Drive property was Loveland’s AmeriDrug Laboratories Inc. The buyer was St. Louis Real Estate Holdings LLC, a firm also registered to an address in Loveland.
Sponsored Content
Demystifying Your Balance Sheet - For Business Owners
Tap into your company’s potential by taking some of the mystery out of your balance sheet. At Elevations Credit Union, helping our business members optimize their financial performance is exactly what we do.
Bill Reilly, a senior advisor with SVN Denver, represented the seller.
…