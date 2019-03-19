Greeley Sears store sells for $3.7M

GREELEY — The Sears store at the Greeley mall sold late last month for $3,705,000, according to Weld County public records.

The sale was part of a massive $5.2 billion acquisition of Sears assets across the country by ESL Investments Inc. An affiliate of ESL Investments, Transform Holdco LLC, is listed on sales documents as the buyer of the Greeley store.

“Transform Holdco will ensure a seamless transition, with no disruption to the member and customer experience and continuation of Sears’ member programs, warranties and protection agreements,” according to a statement from ESL Investments released after the acquisition was announced in February.

Sears, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018, is in the process of restructuring.

“We are pleased to have reached a deal that would provide a path for Sears to emerge from the chapter 11 process,” according to a statement from Sears’ Restructuring Committee of the Board of Directors. “Importantly, the consummation of the transaction would preserve employment for tens of thousands of associates, as well as the relationships with many vendors and suppliers who provide Sears with goods and services.”