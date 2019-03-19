Greeley, Loveland neck and neck for top February hotel occupancy

DENVER — Loveland’s February hotel occupancy rates were the highest in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, barely outpacing rates in Greeley, according to the most recent Rocky Mountain Lodging Report by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Last month, Loveland recorded hotel occupancy of 67.7 percent, edging second-place Greeley at 66.7 percent.

The monthly lodging report shows hotel occupancy rates of 56.6 percent along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, 56.5 percent in Boulder, 54.9 percent in Fort Collins, 47.4 percent in Longmont and 28.9 percent in Estes Park.

February’s average daily room rate in Estes Park was $159.23, Boulder $143.08, the U.S. 36 corridor $116.50, Longmont $105.93, Loveland $115.29, Fort Collins $107.18 and Greeley $101.45.

The statewide occupancy rate for the month was 64.1 percent, and the average Colorado daily room rate was $174.87.