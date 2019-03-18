Loveland Downtown Partnership, retailers launch Shop Local Saturdays

LOVELAND — The Loveland Downtown Partnership and Business Alliance Retail Team are joining forces with a dozen retailers to launch the Shop Local Saturdays initiative.

Shoppers who participate in the event, held on the final Saturday of each month, will receive a free giveaway item with each minimum purchase. Shoppers also get a shopping bag they can bring back to the store, along with their receipt, to receive a discount on a future purchase at any date and time, according to a Loveland Downtown Partnership news release.

Loveland’s Shop Local Saturdays program is unique because all of the participating retail outlets are owned and operated by women.