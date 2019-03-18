Loveland Downtown Partnership, retailers launch Shop Local Saturdays

LOVELAND — The Loveland Downtown Partnership and Business Alliance Retail Team are joining forces with a dozen retailers to launch the Shop Local Saturdays initiative.
Shoppers who participate in the event, held on the final Saturday of each month, will receive a free giveaway item with each minimum purchase. Shoppers also get a shopping bag they can bring back to the store, along with their receipt, to receive a discount on a future purchase at any date and time, according to a Loveland Downtown Partnership news release.
Loveland’s Shop Local Saturdays program is unique because all of the participating retail outlets are owned and operated by women.
Loveland’s Shop Local Saturdays program is unique because all of the participating retail outlets are owned and operated by women.
