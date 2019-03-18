King Soopers union workers vote to strike

DENVER — King Soopers employees who belong to the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 voted Friday night to authorize a labor strike.

The union, which represents 12,000 of the grocery chain’s workers in Colorado, has been unable to negotiate a new employment contract with King Soopers management.

“The hardworking women and men of King Soopers and City Market are standing together for their families, their customers and their communities,” Union president Kim Cordova said in a prepared statement.

One of the sticking points between the parties during contract negotiations was immediate access to health care benefits for new hires.

“We need more full-time jobs, not just for more hours for workers who have earned it, but because you deserve the best customer service when you shop,” Cordova said. “We need first day sick pay and access to health care, not just to get better ourselves, but to ensure the stores are fully staffed when you shop.”

The strike authorization does not mean that union members will immediately walk off the job.

“A strike date has not been set, but a strike authorization allows Local 7 leaders to call for a strike at any moment going forward,” according to a statement from the union.