Colorado donated more than $4.5 billion to charities in 2018

DENVER — More than 7,000 charities in Colorado raised more than $4.5 billion in 2018, according to a report released by the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

The report on charitable solicitations is a compilation of registration documents filed by charities and paid solicitors in Colorado, in order to provide information to the public for when they can make informed choices when it comes to their donations.

“We are thankful to the thousands of charities in Colorado who work each day to make our communities better,” said Jena Griswold, secretary of state for Colorado. “Studies show that one of the most important factors driving charitable giving is public confidence. This report increases transparency and accountability and we hope it helps increase Coloradans’ support of charities.”

Charities and paid solicitors are required to file registration documents with the Secretary of State, if they are seeking contributions, according to the Colorado Charitable Solicitations Act. The Secretary of State’s office in required to compile and publish an annual report.

The number of charities in Colorado has grown, but the total contributions in 2018 is $33 million lower than the year prior. A news release from the Secretary of State’s office said the decrease is possibly related to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which made it less likely that people receive deductions for charitable donations.