Utilities to deliver LED bulbs to area food banks

Efficiency Works will supply more than 6,000 LED bulbs to food bank programs in Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont and Estes Park.

The first delivery will be 9 a.m. Monday, March 19, when 3,800 LED bulbs will be unloaded at the Food Bank of Larimer County locations in Fort Collins and Loveland. The food banks will in turn distribute them free to food bank clients.

LED bulbs operate more efficiently than incandescent bulbs; the 3,800 LED bulbs have an estimated annual electric bill savings of more than $5,600.

At dates to be determined, Efficiency Works will deliver 720 bulbs to the Crossroads Ministry in Estes Park and 1,500 to the OUR Center in Longmont.

Efficiency Works is a program of the utilities of Estes Park Light & Power, Fort Collins Utilities, Longmont Power & Communications, Loveland Water and Power, and Platte River Power Authority.