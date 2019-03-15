Surgery, recovery center complete at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies

LOVELAND — GH Phipps Construction Co., a Glenwood Springs-headquartered general contracting firm with offices in Fort Collins, recently completed construction of the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies’ Surgery and Recovery Center addition at OCR’s Loveland facility at 3470 E. 15th St.

The addition broke ground in October 2017. Infusion Architects designed the building and Studio Blue Design was responsible for interior design work.

The surgery and recovery center includes eight operating rooms as well as a reception area, offices, and pre- and post-operative rooms on the main floor and 21 recovery rooms on the second floor.

The first surgeries at the center are expected to take place in April.