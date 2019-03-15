New Broomfield Chick-fil-A planned

BROOMFIELD — Lovers of chicken sandwiches and waffle fries in Broomfield soon may not have to travel to Superior for their Chick-fil-A fix.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain has submitted preliminary planning documents to the city to build a new store just northwest of the intersection of Bradburn Boulevard and W. 120th Avenue.

Chick-fil-A’s proposal calls for the construction of a 5,000-square-foot restaurant on a roughly 1-acre parcel.

The restaurant will have seating for 120 with a 24-seat patio. Plans also include an indoor playground; a 19-car, dual entry drive-through; and a 49-space parking lot.

Plans for the new Chick-fil-A have yet to approved by Broomfield officials and an estimated construction timeline is not yet clear.

Chick-fil-A operates Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado restaurants in Superior, Longmont, Fort Collins, Greeley, Timnath and Loveland.