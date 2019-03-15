Innosphere selects latest cohort members

FORT COLLINS — Innosphere has selected the ten startups for its first cohort of 2019.

The Northern Colorado incubator focuses on startup and scaleup companies in the science and technology space.

Of the ten companies selected, three are working on medical devices, two on artificial intelligence and Internet of Things applications, two on enterprise software and three are focused on energy and advanced materials.

The companies stem from all over the Front Range, including Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs and Frisco.

The 10 companies are:

Big Blue Technologies (Broomfield) is building the third largest magnesium metal production facility in North America. Magnesium is a material of choice for lightweight structures and BBT’s technology, licensed from University of Colorado Boulder, uses 60 percent less energy than the dominant current process.

ConX (Castle Rock) is software for helping contractors navigate the construction industry, especially when it comes to their labor pool.

New Iridium (Boulder) produces low-cost and high-performance organic photoredox catalysts for use in pharmaceutical drug development as well as other chemical industries. Organic photoredox catalysts can replace expensive precious metal photoredox catalysts, which are an important part of light-driven chemistry.

PathogenX LLC (Wheat Ridge) is developing products for hospital-grade surface disinfection that looks to be more effective against hard-to-kill pathogens, more cost-effective and safer for humans than legacy selections. The company is pending laboratory validation and EPA registration.

PneumoNIX Medical (Denver) has created a medical device to combat pneumothorax during transthoracic lung biopsies, which are key for the diagnosis of lung cancer.

Rebric (Denver) provides a managed infrastructure platform so companies can get machine learning and AI systems in place without needing to bring in new operations and data science staff. The company’s first product, Rebric Patterns, is aimed at financial institutions.

Spectrabotics (Colorado Springs) offers platforms that compile and analyze data to show trends and correlations.

Starfire Energy (Aurora) has developed a way to make clean fuel — ammonia — from wind and solar power. Ammonia has the potential to be a great fuel, stored and transported more easily than hydrogen.

TissueForm (Boulder) has developed proprietary in-situ stem cell therapies to help patients with tissue disease and injury. Its first product, ClayMatrix, is a repair treatment for dermal filling to address volume loss of skin, fat and cartilage.

Trilogy DesignWorks has made enterprise software enabling collaborative design and build professionals to leverage technology to build from a realistic 3D environment.

Innosphere is currently seeking applications for companies in the AI space to join its AI summer cohort. Applications are due May 15. Due to a grant the company received, it is waiving the company fee to join the cohort.