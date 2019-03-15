EVMatch expands service to commercial locations

BOULDER — EVMatch Inc., the vehicle charging company that was the winner of the Boulder Energy Challenge, is launching a new commercial service.

When the company won the Boulder Energy Challenge, it was focused on helping homeowners rent out their private charging stations, allowing them to earn money while also providing more charging opportunities for electric vehicles.

Now, the company is expanding into the commercial market, focusing on Boulder and the Front Range. Businesses, hotels, multi-unit dwellings and other commercial sites can sign up for the service. Those that do will be able to purchase the most affordable smart charger on the market, providing wireless control features that allow them to lock up their chargers and track energy usage.

“We’re excited to be partnering with leading EV charger manufacturers like eMotorWerks and ClipperCreek to provide businesses an affordable and secure charging station,” EVMatch founder and CEO Heather Hochrein said in a prepared statement. “Small and medium-sized businesses will now be able to install charging equipment and rent it out to employees, customers, tenants or the public. They can also choose specific hours to offer free charging. It’s a win-win situation because businesses earn revenue with the stations and attract new customers, and EV drivers can easily find and reserve charging through our app.”

The first 40 Colorado businesses to purchase an eligible smart charger and host it on the EVMatch platform can receive a $200 rebate, making the cost of the charger less than $400.

Electric vehicle owners can also use the app, reserving the charging stations available at residential and commercial locations. That way they can charge when they’re close to home or out on the town.

EVMatch has 15 residential charging stations in Boulder and 26 across the Front Range.

EVMatch Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, Calif. It serves the California and Colorado markets.