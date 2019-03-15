ANB Bank opens new Loveland branch

LOVELAND — ANB Bank, a Denver-based bank owned by Sturm Financial Group, has opened its first banking center in Loveland.

The 8,400-square-foot branch, located across U.S. Highway 34 from South Shore Park at Lake Loveland, is the ANB’s 31st location, according to a bank news release.

Open Studio Architecture designed the banking center and Bryan Construction built it.

“This newest location is part of our plan to serve the needs of growing markets along the Front Range, and we are very excited to move forward investing in the Loveland community,” Kelso Kelly, ANB’s Loveland community bank president, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to serving Loveland customers, both business and consumer, who prefer doing business with a robust, locally owned and community-focused bank such as ANB Bank.”