Danny Deleon, a welder with Aqua-Hot RV Heating Systems, welds a heat exchanger at the Frederick-based company. Aqua-Hot is among companies working to train new workers. Joel Blocker/Bizwest

Workforce Woes: A BizWest Special Report

By BizWest Staff — 

 

A skills gap coupled with fundamental changes in how work gets done is likely dampening the economy. Meanwhile, some unemployed workers struggle to get back on the job. BizWest takes an in-depth look at some of the keys to our region’s Workforce Woes.

Listen to BizWest editor Ken Amundson review this special report on KUNC radio’s broadcast.

Click here.

 

 

 

 

Older workers face challenges

 

 

 

 

Skills mismatch may be dampening economic growth

 

 

 

 

Measuring impact of alternative work

 

 

 

 

New public, private programs help train next workforce

 

 

 

 

Skills-based training needed for manufacturers to fill open jobs

 

 

 

 

AI, robotics takes jobs, creates others

 

 

 

 

David MayRamping up talent recruitment and development

Column by David May, Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce.

 

 

