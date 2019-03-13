Boulder-based GroupEx PRO acquired

BOULDER — GroupEx PRO, a web-based group exercise management portal, has been acquired by Daxko, a Birmingham-based software and tech company for health and wellness groups.
Boulder-based GroupEx PRO was founded in 2008 and adds to Daxko’s offerings of membership management platforms for more than 10,000 global wellness and health facilities, reports the Denver Business Journal.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
