Tax season is a perfect time to review your sensitive business files and decide which ones to continue storing and which ones to securely destroy, according to Suzanne Fries, owner of SMART Documents in Ft. Collins.

But which records do you need to keep and for how long?

IRS states that you should keep documents, depending on the action, expense, or event the document records. Generally, keep your records that support items on your tax return until the period of limitations for that tax return ends. The period of limitations is the period of time you can amend your tax return to claim a credit or refund, or the IRS can assess added tax.

In most cases retaining tax records for 3 years is sufficient, but there are exceptions. SMART Documents offers these general guidelines for record-keeping.

1 month: Utility, cable cell phone bills and operating expenses for tax purposes. Otherwise, dispose of them along with bank withdrawal and deposit slips after one month.

1 Year: The past year’s monthly bank and credit card statements and pay stubs. EEOC requires that employers keep all hiring, personnel, and employment records for one year. If an employee is involuntarily terminated, his/her personnel records must be retained for one year from the termination date.

3 years: ADEA and other agencies that required employers to keep all payroll records, time cards, I-9s,and FMLA documents. Keep records for ex-employees for five years after they leave.

4 years: Employer tax records after the date that the tax becomes due or is paid, whichever is later.

6 years: Unreported income that you should report, if it exceeds more than 25% of gross income.

7 years: If you claim a loss from worthless securities or bad debts. Save all documents that verifying your tax return—W–2 and 1099 forms, bank and brokerage statements, tuition payments and charitable donations.

Indefinitely: Records of major financial events such as legal filings or inheritances or if you didn’t file a return or file a fraudulent return.

Property records should be kept until the limitations period expires for the year in which you disposed the property. Records include depreciation, amortization, or depletion deductions used to figure the gain or loss when you dispose of a property.If you received property in a nontaxable exchange, keep the records on the old property, as well the new..

What should I do with my old records?

When your records are no longer needed, first check to see if you have to keep them longer for your insurance company, licensing agency, or creditors.

When your records are no longer needed, first check to see if you have to keep them longer for your insurance company, licensing agency, or creditors.

Now is a good time to determine if you have a safe, water-proof, and fire-proof place to store your documents.

