Cookie-dough company creates new snack

BOULDER — Sara’s Cosmic Cookie Dough has launched Cookie Dough On The Go, an energy snack. Because Sara’s cookie dough is egg-free and made with almond flour instead of all-purpose flour, it can be eaten raw without risk.

The new production comes in two-ounce single servings that can be used in school lunches or wherever else snacks are eat. The product is stored in the refrigerator for longevity but can be eaten four days after taking it out of refrigeration. It is a vegan product and gluten-free.

The snack comes chocolate chip, oatmeal chocolate chip and double chocolate chip flavors.